Dodge County businesses team up to get van for teen with rare neurological disorder

Haley Grace has a rare brain disease, and businesses are trying to help her family get an accessible van

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Dodge County business owners are coming together to help a teenage girl battling a rare disease.

Haley Grace was diagnosed with Rett's Syndrome, a debilitating brain disease that leads to severe impairments, when she was about two-years-old.

Her mother Amanda Grace-Huntone now takes care of her full-time, and they are looking to raise money for an accessible van.

Businesses have stepped up to help the family fundraise by holding a raffle. Huntone says it would make a big difference.

"Well it would help out lifting her," Huntone said. "Transporting her in and out from the doctors appointments, any kind of lifting process, would help me because she's as big as I am now. I lift her everywhere she goes, because of the rod in her back she can't be bent."

Rolling in Dough Donut Shop, Dodge Fitness and Mid-Georgia Painting Company are all stepping in to help Haley.

If you're interested in buying a $5 ticket, you can call Priscilla Dyal at (478) 231-6583. You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.