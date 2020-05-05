CHESTER, Ga. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who led deputies on a car chase Monday.

According to a news release, the chase began in Chester and ended in Laurens County after the driver drove his vehicle through the woods and then ran away.

The driver was identified as Ronnie Allen, and the sheriff’s office says he has 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

If you have any information on Ronnie Allen, you can call the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line at 478-559-1158.

