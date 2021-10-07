Dodge County deputy on leave after DUI arrest

Georgia State Patrol arrested him early Sunday morning in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A Dodge County deputy is on administrative leave after a DUI arrest over the weekend.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirms Georgia State Patrol arrested Sgt. Walt Turner early Sunday morning for driving under the influence. He bonded out later that same day.

Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson says Turner is on administrative leave while the DUI is under investigation.

He says he is waiting on the results of Turner’s blood alcohol test, which is at the state crime lab.

Sheriff Robinson called it an unfortunate situation.

"Like many law enforcement agencies, taking even one deputy off duty is a big loss for the office," he said.