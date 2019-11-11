DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A head-on wreck Saturday in Dodge County left an 85-year-old man dead and his wife in critical condition.

Georgia State Patrol says it happened on State Route 27.

GSP says 85-year-old Lee Wettstein of Bonaire entered State Route 27 going northbound in the southbound lanes.

He then hit another car head-on and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to GSP.

The passenger, Wettstein's wife, was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. She is in critical condition, GSP says.

The people in the other car, a mom and two-year-old child, were injured, but are okay, according to GSP.

State patrol says at this time the crash report is not complete and noted State Route 27 is divided with a grass median.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

