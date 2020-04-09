In Dodge County, students are finding a creative way to countdown to the first day of school.

EASTMAN, Ga. — September 8 marks a new school year for the Dodge County Indians, and this time, students are creating buzz before the first bell.

"What kept coming up over and over again was social media. They wanted to put stuff on Snapchat or Instagram and Twitter and Facebook," says Ssudent council sponsor Darci Rogers.

She says all of the concepts were made up by students across all four grades.

Student council president Rileykate Mullis says these posts help take their minds off of the uncertainty of the year. "People are asking questions like will there be pep rallies? Will we have homecoming? Those are just things we really can't answer right now so we're just trying to get everybody focused on what we can answer, that we have school next week."

So it kicked off with a video on back to school shopping and for day seven, there was a music video.

"We were thinking about this the whole day, and we just came up with the lyrics to relate to the high school and wanted to let em know that high school is fun, especially Dodge County, and that's exactly what we did," says senior class president Jazmyne Mizell.

Mizell says as she gets ready for her final year, she's hoping for some normalcy.

"I'm most pumped for homecoming. I'm not sure if it's gonna be like the normal one, but I just hope we can figure out a way we can make it exciting as like a previous years are, that's what I'm most excited for," she says.

With four days left in the countdown, there's no telling what they'll do next.