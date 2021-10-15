Dodge County Indians flag football team sets sights on championship ring in 2nd season

The Indians ran all the way to last year’s Elite 8. The plan is to go even further this fall

EASTMAN, Ga. — Central Georgia might be entering its 10th week of the 2021 high school football season, but one other kind of football is just starting… flag football!

After a very successful first year in the Peach State, it’s back for round two. This time around, everybody wants in on the actions.

“You know, Mike Singletary once said his favorite part about football is the opportunity to play, and these girls are getting that opportunity,” said Dodge County head coach, Clint Sanders.

For a sport in just its second year at the GHSA level, that’s really all it comes down to for flag football in Central Georgia – an opportunity to play.

“We get to do what boys can do, and boys don't think that we can beat their skills. We're doing the exact same thing that they're doing and getting farther than most,” said senior Anaya Showers.

That opportunity didn’t go to waste in Dodge County. The Indians ran all the way to last year’s Elite 8 and while the plan is to go even further this fall, year two looks different for all the right reasons.

“It's been exciting seeing a lot of the local schools come together and start the program. Last year, I think we had 90 teams involved across the state in girl’s flag football. This year, I think we have over 180 teams,” said Sanders.

“We work together. It's really fun just to be out here with everybody and have fun, and really just hype each other up every single game,” said senior Hope Sheffield.

That part about having fun? It’s one of the first things you’ll see this season, but just as important is competing and showing flag football is here to stay in Central Georgia.

“It's kind of a thin line, right there between having fun and winning football games., but it's always more fun when you're winning,” said Sanders.

“Hey, I'm a senior, so I want the ring, but I think we're going to get it because I believe in my team and I think we're pretty good,” said Showers.