EASTMAN, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a shooting left a man injured in Dodge County Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, they were requested by Eastman Police just after 3 p.m. for a shooting on Eastman Street.

Police officers got to the scene and found the victim, 47-year-old Terry Faulk, had been shot more than once.

Faulk was taken to the Dodge County Hospital and was then airlifted to the Medical Center in Macon.

Investigators say the shooting actually happened on Page Street, and that Faulk got into an argument with 61-year-old Roger Burnham while both of them were seated in their cars.

Faulk hit Burnham’s car during the argument and then Burnham shot at Faulk, says the release.

Faulk then left the scene and drove to his home on Eastman Street. He had a passenger in his car that was not injured in the shooting.

Burnham is being held in the Dodge County jail on two counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information can call the GBI’s Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Laurens County sees 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, health district says

Kroger limiting number of customers in stores, hiring workers for pickup service