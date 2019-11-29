CHAUNCEY, Ga. — A Dodge County man has a broken arm after being hit by a train in Chauncey on Thanksgiving.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened just after noon on South Railroad Avenue. A Norfolk Southern train was going north, parallel to the road.

20-year-old Seaborn Attaway was driving his 2019 GMC Sierra when he turned right onto Durham Street, which crosses over the railroad tracks.

GSP says Attaway failed to yield and the plow of the train collided with the passenger side of the Sierra.

The Sierra turned over and was pushed more than 60 feet before coming to a stop.

Attaway was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin where GSP says he was diagnosed with a suspected broken left arm.

Thursday’s crash was the latest train vs. car accident in Dodge County. Two fatal train accidents happened within a week span back in July.

