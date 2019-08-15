DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A Dodge County man died Thursday morning in a head-on collision on a dirt road.

According to Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith, it happened around 8 a.m. on Isham Springs Road near Maggie Drive.

The sheriff’s office says a Nissan Titan was hit head-on by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 51-year-old Gerald Spires.

Spires died about 50 minutes later at the Dodge County Hospital, according to Smith. He lived near the accident scene on River Road.

The driver of the Titan is being treated for minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol’s Helena post is investigating. 13WMAZ could not reach investigators there for more information.

