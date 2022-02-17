Dodge County plans celebration for hometown hero Leonard Floyd

Chamber of Commerce president Paula McCain says there will be a parade, live music, food trucks, and a dedication in his honor.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Hot off the back of a win at Super Bowl 56, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd is returning home to Eastman.

Why? There will be a parade in his honor Tuesday, Feb. 22 with a meet-and-greet to follow at the amphitheater. The exact timing will be released Friday after a meeting to finalize plans.

Chamber of Commerce president, Paula McCain, says there will also be live music, food trucks and a dedication in his honor.

The outside linebacker / rush defensive end graduated from Dodge County in 2012 and went to Hargrave Military Academy for a year before transferring to UGA.

At UGA, Floyd was an all-SEC menace for then head coach Mark Richt and the Dawgs. Later, in 2016, Floyd was drafted to the NFL in the first round to the Bears at #9 overall.

After a successful stint in Chicago, he was traded to the Rams where he starts now alongside veteran Pro Bowlers Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

The Rams played against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 this past Sunday and won 23-20 for the second time in franchise history.