EASTMAN, Ga. — The South Central Health District said Monday evening that Dodge County has recorded its first novel coronavirus death.

According to a news release, the patient was a 62-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, but they did not specify what they were.

Her death brings the total number of confirmed deaths in the district’s coverage area up to 11.

Here’s a breakdown of deaths in the South Central Health District:

Wilcox: 6

Johnson: 2

Laurens: 1

Pulaski: 1

Dodge: 1

The total number of confirmed cases also rose to 261, with Wilcox County having the most at 86.

Here’s a breakdown of overall cases in the SCHD since testing began:

Wilcox: 86

Laurens: 50

Johnson: 38

Dodge: 25

Telfair: 24

Pulaski: 21

Bleckley: 9

Wheeler: 4

Montgomery: 2

Treutlen: 2

Social distancing, wearing cloth masks in public, and careful hand hygiene are the best known methods to slow the spread of COVID-19.

