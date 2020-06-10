Dodge County Schools adjusts in-person learning schedule

The new schedule will remain in effect for the rest of the fall semester

EASTMAN, Ga. — Students that opted for in-person learning in Dodge County will have a new class schedule starting next week and lasting through the remainder of the fall semester.

The district says face-to-face students at the Dodge County Achievement Center, North and South Dodge Elementary, and Dodge County Middle will now be attending classes in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will now be a designated eLearning day.

The procedures for Dodge County High School students will be slightly different.

Students with last names starting with letters A-K are divided into A Group while students with last names starting with letters L-Z will be in the B Group.

A Group students will attend classes in person on Mondays and Thursdays, while B Group students will go to school on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be an eLearning day for both groups.

The district says moving high school students into two separate groups will allow them to maintain distance apart from one another and lunch times will also be adjusted.

Parents with any questions can contact their child's specific school:

Pre-K 478-374-6496

SDES 478-374-6691

NDES 478-374-6690

DCMS 478-374-6492

DCHS 478-374-7711

DAC 478-374-4756