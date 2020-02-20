EASTMAN, Ga. — Students in some Central Georgia school districts will have a three-day weekend due to a Friday school closings.

Here's a full list

Dodge County - Students out, staff are due to report at 9 a.m.

Johnson County - Students out, staff are to report from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Laurens County - Students out, staff to report 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Twiggs County - Students out, staff report at 8 a.m. and all after-school activities canceled

This story will be updated with more school closings as they are announced.