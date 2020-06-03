DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Dodge County schools will be closed again on Friday due to flooding and unsafe roads.

13WMAZ traveled to Dodge County where we found many of the roads muddy, messy, and hazardous.

Instead of being at school, Dodge County senior Anthony Williams spent Thursday trying to get to his home.

"It's horrible. It's getting worse and worse by the minute," Williams said, walking through briars to get to the remaining parts of a dirt road.

"There's a lot gone since last night," Williams said, looking at the missing chunk of the dirt road that had washed out into the stream."It's so deep people can't get out of their homes. They're stuck in their homes because the roads are so bad."

Williams watching chunks of Hawk Lane, a dirt road, wash into the stream.

Ashlyn Webb

Superintendent Rex Hodges says the dirt roads are in the worst shape. That's why Dodge County Schools had to close.

"We run a lot of buses. We have over 400 miles of dirt roads in the county. We have kids that live all over," Hodges said.

Hodges says around one of six of their students live on dirt roads, but the road closings affect all students that ride the bus.

"We just can't get to all of them on the buses.," Hodges said.

This is why Dodge County Schools had to close for a couple days last month. Williams says none of the schools days they've had compare to this.

"I think we need to stay out a little bit, at least until the roads are fixed. Ours is so bad, we can't get to our houses," Williams said.

Hodges says the school district is assessing the roads to determine whether or not Dodge County students will return to school.

