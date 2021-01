The county's Facebook post says that staff will still report to school in-person.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Dodge County will move to virtual learning from January 5-8 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a Dodge County Schools Facebook post, all students will be taught via eLearning and will return to school in-person on January 11.

Staff will report as regularly scheduled.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and to keep the safety and health of our students and staff as the priorities," the post said.