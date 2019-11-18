DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The teenage boy that was shot and killed in Dodge County Saturday has now been identified.

Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identifies him as 17-year-old Braydon Stokes of Eastman.

Sheriff Lynn Sheffield with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says he was shot on Brown Street in Chauncey, and the call came in around 9 a.m.

He was a junior at Dodge County High School. The school posted about his death on Facebook, saying "no words to express the sadness that our DCHS family feels."

The post also acknowledges the death of a Dodge County High School graduate, Destanee Holliman.

The Chauncey Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, and the GBI are looking into the case.

Sheffield says there are no further details to give out at this time, as the shooting is still under investigation.

Wilkes also says they are waiting for the autopsy to be done before releasing more information. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

