MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail after he allegedly stole and dragged a dog cage with two dogs inside of it.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for help from an animal enforcement officer on Glendale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they got to the scene, they found 21-year-old Cody Solomon had been dragging a dog cage down the road with two puppies inside of it.

Animal enforcement officers told deputies they had put out the cage to catch stray dogs in someone’s yard and then saw Solomon dragging it down the street.

When deputies tried to detain Solomon, he tried to run off. During the foot chase, one of the deputies injured their elbow and cut their nose.

Solomon is charged with felony obstruction of a peace officer, theft by taking, and cruelty to animals. His bond is set at $8,120.

