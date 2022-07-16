x
Dog Days of Summer event at Barks N Brew in Macon

Pups took a splash in the kiddie pools, relaxed in the shade, and played around with their other four legged friends.

MACON, Ga. — The Dog Days of Summer event happened earlier today at Barks N Brew on Riverside Drive. The dogs there all seemed to have a great time. Pups took a splash in the kiddie pools, relaxed in the shade, and played around with their other four legged friends.

Barks N Brew is an off the leash dog park and bar, so there's something for dog owners to enjoy too. 

Ansley May and her husband drove almost an hour to come let their sweet boy Joey come and play.

"It's hard to be motivated to go and like lets go out on a walk when you're just like walking in like hot sun, and for us humans. Also, you  know, sidewalks and stuff like that, they hurt their paws like it makes me not want to Joey out for walks but place like this he gets his exercise, he gets his energy and I get to just sit here and have a few beers and just enjoy my time."

Credit: Kamilah Williams
People enjoying a day at Barks N Brews
Credit: Kamilah Williams
Couple enjoying a day at Barks N Brews

