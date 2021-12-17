x
Dog brought human bone to its owner in Telfair County, GBI says

More bones have not been recovered from the area, and it's unknown where the dog originally found it.
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office after a human bone was found last weekend.

The GBI says a dog brought its owner a bone in the area of East Willow Creek Lane in McRae-Helena on Saturday, and they were requested by the sheriff’s office on Monday.

The bone was preliminarily identified as belonging to a human and it was sent to the GBI’s Crime Lab for further identification.

Searches have been conducted in the area and no more bones have been found. It’s unknown where the dog picked it up.

