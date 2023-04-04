Dog kills two-year-old boy in Maryland

While treating the child’s life-threatening injuries, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRUNSWICK, Va. — A 2-year-old boy has tragically died after being attacked by a dog in Frederick County, Maryland.

Around 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday, the Brunswick Police Department (BPD) and the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) received a call regarding a child in cardiac arrest at the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick.

At the scene, officers discovered a two-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a dog bite.

While treating the child's injuries, police claim he went into cardiac arrest.

After all life-saving measures were exhausted, a Maryland State Police Trooper took the child, via medivac, to the Frederick Health Hospital.

This is where the toddler was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The BPD and Frederick County Animal Control are currently conducting a full investigation.

BPD has notified the toddler's family.

Police say the victim and his family are residents of Fauquier County, Virginia.

Due to the victim being a child and out of respect for the family, investigators say no other identifying information is available.

Per the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.