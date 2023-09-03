VIDEO: Dog missing for 7 years reunited with his family in Virginia

The Spotsylvania Animal Shelter says Starsky and his brother Hutch went missing in Fauquier County.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A joyous reunion happened this week at the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter. After seven years, Starsky the pup was reunited with his family and there was no shortage of tears or sloppy dog kisses.

Seven years ago, Starsky and his brother Hutch went missing in Fauquier County, Virginia.

This week, Starsky was found in Spotsylvania, according to the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, and was brought in to their shelter. As they examined the pup, they discovered he had a microchip and were able to contact his family,

The shelter posted on Facebook that his family had assumed the worst.

They posted a picture and also a video of the tearful reunion between Starsky and his fur Mom on Facebook.

His owner stressed that this is why it's so important to microchip your animals.

The family is still holding out hope that Starsky's brother Hutch will also return home. Both dogs went missing from Fauquier County.