'Highlight of our week' these dogs took center stage at the Georgia National Fairgrounds dog show

PERRY, Ga. — Today at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, dogs of all sorts came to compete for the gold.

Competitors and their owners made their way to the fairground for the Dog Agility Show, hosted by Sirius Dog Agility.

Furry athletes geared up to take off, and the show was free for all spectators.

This tests the dogs speed, endurance, and how well they answer to commands.

It is Claire Hume's first year competing, and she says she wanted to find a hobby her dog Wieley would love.

"I want the best for Wieley, so it's like going to class every week is like the highlight of our week. So just like seeing how much he enjoys doing it, that brings a lot of enjoyment for me," Hume said.

The competition was from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it went on from August 12th to Sunday the 14th.