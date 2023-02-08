Gaston County Police arrested Henrique Durant and Ukema Miller on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County police have arrested a man who they believe is involved in a dogfighting ring.

On Saturday, police arrested Henrique Durant on 15 counts of Felony Dog Fighting and 15 counts of Cruelty to Animals. They also arrested Ukema Miller on 1 count of Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.

Durant is being held on a $150,000 secured bond and Miller is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen dogs were removed from a Gastonia home that also allegedly housed a dogfighting operation, according to animal advocates.

The Humane Society of the United States said in a news release Wednesday a total of 14 dogs were seized from the house around 6:30 a.m. by the Gaston County Police Department. The dogs were reportedly living in enclosures described as "makeshift" and "hazardous" in the release. The Humane Society also said veterinarians on site noticed the dogs faced dental issues, skin conditions, missing hair, and puncture wounds. Dogfighting paraphernalia was also reportedly found on the scene.

“It’s always haunting…seeing what the dogs have had to endure and thinking about how they’ve suffered,” Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team, said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Gaston County Police Department for intervening on behalf of these dogs. No animal deserves to suffer the way these dogs have, but this is the last day they will have to live like this.”

The investigation remains ongoing. The search warrant comes after a nearly two-month-long investigation into reports of the location, according to police.

The department requested the Humane Society's assistance after concerns about the dogs' welfare were raised. The HSUS is transporting the rescued animals elsewhere for continued treatment and exams.

“The Gaston County police are grateful for the assistance and partnership with the HSUS in our ongoing commitment to ending this type of animal cruelty,” Captain Kyle Yancey said in a statement shared by the HSUS.

The HSUS notes dogfighting is a Class H felony in North Carolina, but is calling for more tools to crack down on dogfighting. Advocates also say dogfighting has been found to co-occur with other crimes, including human trafficking, gang activity, drug cartel operations, and weapons trafficking.

Dogfighting signs and how to report it

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates tens of thousands of people are involved in illegal dogfighting activity nationwide, despite its designation as a felony offense in all 50 states.

The organization notes busting this "highly secretive enterprise" can be difficult since operations can be hard to infiltrate.

"A dogfight investigation requires many of the same skills and resources as a major undercover narcotics investigation, and challenges the resources of any agency that seeks to respond to it," the ASPCA states in its online resource on the issue.

A guide by the Humane Society of the United States on spotting and reporting dogfighting lists these possible signs of the illegal activity:

Pit bulls on heavy chains

Scarred dogs, especially pit bulls

Treadmills

Fighting pit, often with “scratch lines”

Vitamins, drugs, and vet supplies

Breaking sticks, used to pry open dogs' mouths during a fight

Dogfighting publications

Springpole (hanging device made from knotted rope, rawhide or tire, meant to build up dogs' jaw strength)

The HSUS has these suggestions for reporting possible dogfighting:

For a dogfight in progress, call 911 immediately

For suspected dogfighting, call the HSUS tip line at 1-877-TIP-HSUS. There is a reward of up to $5,000 if a tip leads to the conviction of a dogfighter

For animal neglect, outside of involvement in dogfighting, contact the local humane society, animal control or law enforcement agency