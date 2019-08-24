MACON, Ga. — There are some new rangers over at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, but they are not walking around in wide-brimmed hats.

Over 50 pups stopped by to become certified ‘Bark Rangers’ on Saturday morning.

Owners and their four-legged friends had to complete a checklist to earn a Bark Ranger dog tag.

The checklist required the dogs show good manners in the park while walking the trails. After they were finished, the pups got to make a clay pawprint, get a personalized certificate, then they get a new piece of bling to show off their Bark Ranger title.

“You're here to earn your little dog tag to show you’re a good Bark Ranger steward,” Park Ranger Sarah Reynolds said. “That you’re making sure you’re following all the rules inside the park, keeping your dogs on a leash, bagging your waste. Everything like that.”

Dogs are always welcome at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. The park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

