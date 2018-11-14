Warner Robins — Warner Robins Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday evening.

According to Jennifer Parson with the WRPD, the robbery happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Dunbar Road.

A masked gunman dressed in all black took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store.

During the robbery at least two shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

