MACON, Ga. — A Pulaski County home is up for sale at a starting price of $1. Sabrina Burse spoke to some interested buyers and the current owner to find out more about the price cut.

Eddie Harrell has lived in his home in Hawkinsville for about 30 years. He says in the past couple of days, he's noticed more foot traffic a few houses down at 235 N. Dooley Street.

"Oh, they just park on the side of the road and they walk in the house to check in the house," said Harrell.

Darenzo Whitaker and his wife stopped by to check out the home after they heard the sale price.

"Do you know how many houses you see on the market? You will never find a house for $1," said Whitaker.

Property records show the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is listed at a total value of about $15,000. So why is it being sold for just a buck?

"Unbelievable. I couldn't believe it. We had to come see it," said Whitaker.

Butler County Ohio County Administrator Judi Boyko says the county took ownership after the previous owner moved into a county-owned nursing home in Ohio.

"We assumed ownership of the property so that she could become Medicaid-eligible," said Boyko.

After almost four years of trying to sell it, she says the county slashed the price dramatically.

Boyko says the $1,000-square foot home will go to the highest bidder, but bidding starts at $1.

Whitaker says the home will need some love, but says either way, it's a steal.

"A house for a dollar. You can't beat that. You know what I mean? Regardless of the fact, I mean, if you don't mind getting your hands dirty, I think it's a great project," said Whitaker.

Boyko says the Butler Ohio County Commission will post a legal ad for the home in the paper in Ohio and in Hawkinsville for at least a month before taking any bids.

