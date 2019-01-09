MACON, Ga. — Two Dollar General locations in Central Georgia were robbed at gunpoint just 15 minutes apart Sunday morning.

The first robbery happened at the Dollar General on Houston Avenue in Macon around 8:15 a.m.

A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man with his face covered entered the store. He had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot.

Just 15 minutes later around 8:30 a.m., Warner Robins Police say they were called to the Dollar General on Watson Boulevard.

A release from the police department says the clerk says a tall man weighing over 200 lbs wearing dark pants, a green jacket, and with his face covered entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

The release says the suspect was able to flee on foot in an unknown direction after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in either robbery, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are not connected.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

