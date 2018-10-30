Macon — October is domestic violence awareness month and on Saturday, many in Macon gathered for the 4th annual walk to remember La'Smockie Fountain.

Fountain was shot to death by her boyfriend in May 2015. Since her death, her family says they've used the walk to spread awareness about domestic violence and warn others.

'We want to educate everyone about it,' said Fountain's cousin, Somer Stafford. 'Know the signs, so other people don't have to go through the heart break of having a family member die to domestic violence or any type of violence."

Dozens gathered for prayer on Case Street, before the Bibb County Sheriff's office escorted them through the community.

Fountain's family holds the walk every year during the last weekend in October.

