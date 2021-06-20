x
Woman rescued after massive tree, power lines crush car in Atlanta

It happened at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and S. Eugenia Place in northwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A woman had to be rescued from her car after a massive oak tree and power lines fell on it early Sunday morning. 

It happened at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and S. Eugenia Place in the Grove Park neighborhood in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire crews extracted the woman and she was transported to Grady Hospital. Her condition is unknown. 

While there was no severe weather at the time, heavy rain from Tropical Depression Claudette moved through the metro overnight and into Sunday. It has brought heavy rain, the threat of flash flooding, and a low risk for an isolated spin-up tornado in the area. 

The saturated grounds could be the cause of the fallen tree.

Credit: WXIA
A tree fell on a car Sunday morning.

