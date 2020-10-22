Donald Trump Jr. changes location of Friday's Macon MAGA event

The event has moved from the city's Unionville neighborhood to downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — The location of the "Make America Great Again" event Donald Trump Jr. is hosting in Macon on Friday has moved.

It was previously scheduled to take place at The Pointe on Mercer University Drive in the city's Unionville neighborhood.

According to the Trump campaign's site, it has since been moved to the Emerson Ballroom on Plum Street in downtown Macon.

Doors are still scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m. with the event to follow at 4 p.m.

If you would like to attend, you can request tickets at the campaign's website.

The event will be the Trump campaign's second in Macon this month.

President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport last Friday night, marking his fourth visit to the region since announcing his candidacy in 2015.