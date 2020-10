The president's son will host the event at The Pointe, located at 3075 Mercer University Drive this Friday, October 23

MACON, Ga. — Donald Trump Jr. is hosting a "Make America Great Again" rally in Macon this week.

According to Donald Trump's website, the president's son will host the event at The Pointe, located at 3075 Mercer University Drive this Friday, October 23, starting at 4 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.