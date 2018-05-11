Holiday season means more people shopping, and parking, in downtown Macon.

If you have any parking tickets from July to now, you can bring in $10 worth of non-perishable canned goods to pay off your parking ticket.

The cans can be dropped off at the Park Macon-Bibb office on Cherry Street, the same place where you would normally pay your ticket.

These cans then get picked up and donated to a number of local agencies, including the Daybreak shelter and the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

David Griffin is the executive director of the food bank. He says this initiative can help the community give back to its neighbors.

"Like our motto says, 'Feeding neighbors and building hope.' The Macon community is feeding their neighbors and building hope in families where the kids might not have any food or any toys for Christmas," says Griffin.

The need for food items peaks during the holiday season, so volunteering time and money helps keep the food banks and homeless shelters active.

Next month, the parking ticket amnesty will continue, except instead of canned foods, you can bring toys for children.

