Donations pour in for Central Georgia family battling childhood cancer

Central Georgians donated more than $7,000 within three days.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins family with their own childhood cancer battle wants to help another family going through some of the same struggles.

13WMAZ first introduced you to Hailey Holder in 2019. She is battling a rare form of childhood cancer that targets large muscle groups.

For more than a year, she's had to go through intensive treatment, long hospital stays, and so much more.

Her mom Hailey Allen says it's been a stressful journey for her family and one she couldn't imagine going through without all the support she's received from the Central Georgia community.

When she heard another local family was going through their own battle with childhood cancer and struggling both emotionally and financially, Hailey Allen wanted them to feel that same level of support.

"I think that when someone does something for you as meaningful as allowing you to fight for your child's life without you having to worry about your bills, that it is so important to pass that on," she said.

She posted on Facebook asking for people to donate money to help the family at least pay a few of their bills.

She says the family did not want to be named because they are already going through so much as their child transitions into palliative care, but she says Central Georgians pitched in anyway and in a big way.

Hailey says within three days, she received more than $7,000 in donations for the family.

"I really hope that I can get them to $10,000. That would let them not worry about bills for three months, and if we could give that to them, it would just be a miracle," she said.