Donnie Rowe's family alleges history of childhood abuse in court

Rowe's cousins told jurors that he was emotionally, mentally, and physically abused by his stepfather and uncle.

EATONTON, Ga. — We’re now in the eighth day of Donnie Rowe’s death penalty murder trial. The sentencing phase began last week after a guilty verdict on all counts.

Last week, jurors heard from a lengthy list of victims of Rowe’s various crimes throughout his life.

On Monday, Rowe’s defense attorneys brought in more witnesses from Rowe’s past. This time they were family members.

Rowe’s cousin, Shawn Craig, spoke about their abusive childhood. He described Rowe’s upbringing as “rarely safe.”

Craig says Rowe’s stepfather belittled him and physically beat him. He also said Rowe’s uncle was a mean drunk who mentally, physically, and emotionally abused him.

Right after Craig spoke, Rowe’s first cousin Tabitha Williams testified.

She said if Rowe cried, his beatings got worse and sometimes the punishment was no food.

Williams added Rowe tried to protect her and his cousins when his uncle and stepfather physically got ready to hurt them.

She also said Rowe was hit with a 2x4 wooden plank, chicken wire, a fencing post, and steel-toed boots when he was a young boy.

Craig said he has not spoken to Rowe in more than 20 years. Both Williams and Craig say they distanced themselves from Rowe's family.

Jurors will be listening to more defense witnesses throughout the day, including administrators from the juvenile detention system where Rowe spent time in as a teen.