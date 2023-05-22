'Don't cook if you feel sleepy or tired': Daughter mourns death of mother killed in apparent cooking fire

Felicia Oliver, 57, was found on the floor by her daughter and grandson Monday morning

Example video title will go here for this video

Her daughter Sacourtney Oliver and her son went to check on Felicia. She noticed the front door was unlocked and was shaken about what she found.

"She was right there on the floor," Sacourtney Oliver said.

Sacourtney Oliver noticed it was very hot and smoky in the home but wasn't aware of a fire.

Lead Bibb County Fire Investigator Kyle Murray says the fire was started by a pot that was on top of the stove.

"Best that I could tell, at some point, the resident may have been cooking," Murray said.

Murray says cooking fires are common and suspects Felicia was cooking and walked away. Sacourtney Oliver believes her mom was going to cook but became tired and forgot to turn the stove off.

"Make sure you don't cook if you feel sleepy or tired because things like this can happen," Sacourtney Oliver said.

There were at least two smoke detectors in the home at the time of the incident. Murray says there was one outside the bedroom but couldn't tell if the other smoke detector was working at the time.

Actually, the smoke alarm I did find, due to the heat from the fire, it had melted, so I found remnants of it on the floor, but I wasn't able to tell if it had a battery in it or not," Murray said.