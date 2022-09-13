'Don't have an excuse not to apply': Streetlight requests could get easier in Macon-Bibb County

Commissioner Virgil Watkins says they're trying to reduce fees and other requirements to make the process more accessible.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb leaders want to shed some extra light in neighborhoods across the county.

That's why they're introducing a new ordinance to make it easier for people to request additional streetlights. They're hoping to make the process more accessible by reducing fees and other requirements.

Greg Albert is something like the mayor of Lilly Avenue.

"This is my street. I claim it," Albert said. "Everybody, every neighbor is my neighbor. We're like family here on this street. We look out for each other. I got great neighbors."

He mows people's lawns, and talks to everyone, day, night, rain or shine.

"It's all my lawns. I've been away for a little while. The grass grew up!" Albert laughed. "It's a great place to be. This is home now."

He loves this side of Lilly Avenue, but he says the street on the other side of Mercer University Drive has a lighting problem. He says it can be hard to drive in the area at night.

"It's a little different. It's a little darker over there," he said. "Anyone who says that they need lights over there, more lighting, between Mercer University Drive and Montpelier is right."

Macon-Bibb commissioners Tuesday took a step toward improving lighting countywide with a new ordinance. They aim to make it easier for people to request more lighting in their neighborhoods. Commissioner Virgil Watkins says the current ordinance has some steep requirements, like a $100 fee.

"It required a petition of homeowners, of property owners, to fill out a petition. To agree to yes. And it required at least 65% of the property owners to say yes," Watkins said.

The new ordinance would waive those requirements. Watkins says that's big, because more lights can limit crime and make streets more walkable.

"I'm hopeful that it'll have an impact. That folks will find our services easier to access," Watkins said.

To that, Greg Albert says: "We don't have an excuse not to apply. Not to go down and do our part to get more lighting."