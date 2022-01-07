'Don't hesitate to dial 911': Bibb fire prevention team provides safety tips while using fireworks

According to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission report, there were more than 11,000 injuries related to fireworks in 2021.

MACON, Ga. — According to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report, in 2021, about 31% of emergency department -treated fireworks-related injuries were for burns.

Martin Habecker is a Marine combat veteran. He's sold fireworks for the past three years to raise money for veterans. He says it's important to consider your neighbors before lighting the fuse.

"Maybe find a different location where a group can let off fireworks. I wouldn't it off in a field because you can set off a fire, you know, obviously? If you're in a place where you're not close to your water hose or something, bring a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water with you," Habecker said.

On Friday afternoon, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department showed off just how dangerous the fireworks can be at a demo. Fire Chief Shane Edwards says if something goes wrong while using fireworks at home, don't be afraid to call for help right away.

"We are here, we are on call 24/7, do not hesitate to dial 911," Edwards said.

Once you are done using a firework, it's recommended that you dump them in a bucket of water and make sure it is completely submerged and soaked. Jennifer Steward with Jake's Fireworks says space out how often you light the fireworks in a firing tubes.

"Even if it goes off, still give it time. It's still hot and never drop another one immediately because there could be an ember in there and ignite the one that you're dropping," Steward said.