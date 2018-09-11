Joey Fernandez recalls the frightening memory from Wednesday afternoon after storms and a now-confirmed tornado tore through his neighborhood off of Barfield Road in south Bibb County.

"Seeing the clouds, I knew something was wrong, and within seconds trying to run back to my front door, which was 150 feet, it seemed like I would never make it there," Fernandez said.

Fernandez's mother lives up the road. Her home is where he believes the tornado started.

The National Weather Service survey says it started somewhere near Hartley Bridge and Sardis Church Road. Barfield is less than a mile from Sardis Church Road.

Fernandez's parents' home is now left a tangled mess. Trees lie in almost a circular pattern, tangled on top of each other, rather than all in a straight line and fallen in the same direction.

"To knock down these trees, it's pretty serious," Fernandez said as he pointed to uprooted trees, leaving holes in the ground a few feet deep.

The damage isn't just devastating, but it's evidence. As mentioned previously about the pattern of the trees, this is what the weather service looks for when trying to determine if a tornado was present.

If trees fall in the same direction in a row, that is indicative of straight-line winds. However, when they are almost in a circle shape and tangled on top of each other due to falling in different directions, that is a sign of rotation due to a tornado. Classifying the rank of the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, comes after it is determined if a tornado really occurred.

Fernandez says it only takes one storm to do damage like what happened at his mother's house.

"Don't play with Mother Nature -- if you hear the tornado alarm, go inside," Fernandez said.

To read the full report from the National Weather Service on the EF-0 tornado, visit their website.

