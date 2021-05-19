Dooly County author writes book to help children cope through tough times

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman from Dooly County has written a book she hopes will inspire young people.
Chiquita Granville wrote the book entitled, "Little Brown-Skinned Girl: Promise Yourself a Rainbow."
The book relates to challenges she faced as a child, such as losing her mom.
Granville hosted a book signing last weekend, and she says wants children to realize there's always a rainbow after the rain.
"At that time, I just felt like I lost everything I had, but now that I'm older, I know and think that God put me where I am to be able to help somebody," Granville said. "You still have to keep pushing -- you have to keep pushing. Every day, something is going to happen that's out of your control."