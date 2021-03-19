15 arrests in 2018 Dooly County club murder brings sense of relief, raises questions

Neighbors near the club say they're hopeful justice will be served, while the victim's sister wonders why it took three years to make arrests

VIENNA, Ga. — Fifteen people now face over 100 charges in connection with a deadly gang shooting that happened in Dooly County on Easter Sunday 2018.

Six law enforcement agencies worked together to make those arrests after a three-year investigation.

A man who was there the night Freddie McKenizie was killed says news of the arrests has him relieved and hopeful that the family will get the justice they deserve.

Glenn Presley will never forget April 1, 2018.

“It was a burst… a heap of shooting going on. [It] must have been 30 to 40 rounds,” he said.

He lives in Vienna, right next to nightclub where McKenzie lost his life. The GBI says two rival gangs from Crisp, Dooly and Macon counties got in a fight inside Klub Money, then they exchanged gunfire outside.

“We aren’t used to hearing gunshots,” said Presley. That’s why he was happy to hear 15 arrests were made.

McKenzie’s sister, Sheronica James, visited her brother’s grave on Friday. She thought the arrests would finally bring the family some peace.

“It should be a happy moment, but it's still troubling because he's not here,” she said.

James doesn’t understand why it took the GBI three years to arrests suspects.

“For Dooly County to be as small as it is, they don't have murders or crimes like this often, so it should have never taken that long,” she said.

She said she hopes what happened to her brother is a reminder to people to think before they react.

“Sometimes walking away from situations is the best thing. It doesn't make you a coward, it just gives you another day of living and learning,” said James.

The 15 suspects face 134 charges in all, including: violation of street gang terrorism, felony murder, and aggravated assault.