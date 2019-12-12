VIENNA, Ga. — A Dooly County employee turned herself in Wednesday after allegedly stealing county funds.

A release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 56-year-old Christie Jo Cape was charged with theft by taking for stealing $500 in Dooly County funds.

The release said on October 16, the Dooly County Sheriff's Office asked for the GBI's help with a possible theft investigation involving funds related to the Zoning and Building Safety Office.

The investigation found that Cape, a 19-year employee of the office, had embezzled the money in September, the release said.

The GBI said the investigation is still ongoing. The District Attorney's Office will review it once done.

