DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Austin Warbington owns Warbington Farms in Vienna. He harvests cotton, peanuts, and corn.

"You mention tropical storms, we get nervous," he says, "We have over 4,000 acres [of cotton], we're probably 50 percent picked right now, or should be by the end of the day."

He says Hurricane Michael was devastating for the cotton crop last year, partially due to the rain, but also the wind.

With possible heavy winds coming this weekend, Warbington says he's confident his cotton can withstand the storm because of its tightness.

"It'll keep the lint on the plant where you can still pick it, and make it where it won't end up on the ground like all of it did last year," he says.

Up the road, Ellis Brother Pecans say they lost about 4,000 trees during Hurricane Michael. Brad Ellis says the trees they did rehab may not survive high winds.

"The trees that we stood up, if they move again while the roots are still trying to grow back, it'll break those roots and it'll wind them on up," says Ellis.

He says he is more concerned for the older trees, which may not be as sturdy.

"Really, the biggest scare of the wind is if we get a lot of rain before the wind, a lot of the bigger trees will topple from that," he says.

Unlike cotton, Ellis says the next two weeks are vital for pecan harvesting.

