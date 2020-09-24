Dooly County football team quarantined after exposure to COVID-19

The football schedule has been changed because of the quarantine

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The Dooly County High School football team will be quarantined for the next 14 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

According to a letter from Athletic Director Towandi King, the schedule will be adjusted so that the football season will still happen.

The team is following guidelines set by the Georgia Department of Public Health by quarantining the team after exposure.

Student athletes are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing, according to the letter.

See the new schedule below, which is subject to change.