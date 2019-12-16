DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The Dooly County School System said it’s taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to a school by an anonymous Instagram account.

According to a news release, the user threatened to shoot people at school Monday, December 16. The release did not say if the middle or high school was the target of the threat.

The district said it received information about the threat Sunday night around 8:30.

Superintendent Craig Lockhart said the district is actively investigating the claim and will prosecute whoever made it.

Lockhart said while the threat may not be credible, the district and Dooly County Law Enforcement are taking it seriously.

He said classes will still be held this week.

