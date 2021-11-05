'Why did no one call me': Dooly County mom upset about gun incident on school campus

Mikeyla Towns is demanding answers after her 11-year-old son was held at gunpoint at Dooly County K-8 Academy

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A Dooly County mom wants answers after a handgun was allegedly pulled on her fifth-grade son while at school.

Arsenio Watkins would usually be at the Dooly County K-8 Academy, but his mother let him take the day off after Monday’s incident.

“I thought I was gonna get shot. I thought I was gonna die,” said 11-year-old Watkins.

Arsenio said he was in the bathroom when a student pulled out a handgun and tried to shoot him in the leg, but it got jammed.

“He walked out fast and then I was behind him, and then walked into my teacher’s classroom and told her," he said.

The school administration and school resource officer then got involved.

His mother, Mikeyla Towns, said she only got words of the incident after Arsenio called -- not the school.

“He was like, ‘Mom I’m so scared. I’m so scared.’ I was like, ‘why did no one contact me,’” said Towns.

She said she was put on hold, and then tried calling back several times. It was only after recalling her son’s phone did she finally get to talk to an administrator.

“To me, she didn’t take the matter serious. She was basically like, 'You need to calm down,'" said Towns.

She's upset at how it’s all been handled.

“My child had to write a statement without me even being present," she said.

Dooly County School Resource Officer Capt. David Jones said the proper notifications were made on their end.

“A weapon was recovered, and an arrest was made,” said Jones.

13WMAZ reached out to the Dooly County K-8 Academy for comment. They directed us to the same statement they sent to parents, stating they followed school system policies.

Towns doesn’t think those polices aren’t enough and she says her son will not be returning to the school.

“I don’t want to go back,” said Watkins.