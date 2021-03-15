'Together as a family': Dooly County principal surprises student during college acceptance

Senior Rickie Chen says his principal and classmates being there is what being a Dooly County Bobcat is all about

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — At Dooly County High School, the Bobcats say they celebrate each and every student accomplishment...even if it's from a hospital bed.

Principal Jerry Sanders has multiple sclerosis and last week was the first time in years he's had to check into the hospital for treatment, but he refused to miss a milestone for one of his seniors.

"Rickie Chen, a 12th grader, he's graduating this year, he was already accepted into UGA, but he was really wanting that Georgia Tech stamp," said Sanders.

Chen got what he wished for in a surprise from Georgia Tech representatives, the high school staff, and his principal.

"I didn't have any confidence that I'd get accepted, but again, people around the school, the counselor, the principal, my teachers...they all supported me," said Chen.

Sanders says missing Chen's surprise acceptance was not an option for him.

"I told them I could not miss that, I would not miss that. Had I not been there, I would've checked myself out of the hospital and came down to Dooly and went back to Emory to make sure I was there. We're building a bond with our students where it's a team, it's a family," said Sanders.

Chen says Sanders and his classmates being there is what being a Dooly County Bobcat is all about.

"It just speaks to how much Dooly County staff and teachers, the educators in Dooly County, how much they support their students. Even in the toughest time, we all come together as a family," said Chen.

Sanders says he was released from the hospital over the weekend and he is still recovering. Chen says he has officially committed to Georgia Tech.