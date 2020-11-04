DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — 18-year-old Sanaa Merrell was working her shift at Burger King like any other day when she was met with balloons, cheers, and familiar faces.

“My one co-worker was like, 'Is that your principal?' and I was like, 'Yeah,' and she said, ‘Aww, I wanna record,'” says Merrell.

Merrell works full-time, but she is also the valedictorian of Dooly County High School, taking dual enrollment classes all four years.

She says she thanks her parents for always pushing her to do more.

“It was a lot and my parents, they didn't receive their diplomas and I really just wanted to be the first one in my family to be valedictorian,” she says.

Principal Jerry Sanders and his staff planned it all. Sanders says he had to find a creative way to make his 2020 valedictorian feel special.

“She's very passionate and very dedicated to her school work. We just wanted to put a cherry on top of the sundae and give her that very special homemade delivery,” says Sanders.

In his first year as principal, Sanders says he's had one goal since the fall.

“My goal has always been to give the students what I would want out of a school district. Someone that loves, is truly genuine, and someone that goes the extra mile away,” he says.

Merrell got accepted into 10 colleges. She will be attending Savannah State University in the fall, studying biology.

