Dooly County Schools announce mask requirement one day after positive COVID test at high school

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County Schools announced Friday that students and staff will be required to wear masks in all schools.
According to a Facebook post from Dooly County Schools, both unvaccinated and vaccinated people have to wear masks.
Dooly County High School announced Thursday that a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and that the individual had been quarantined.
Students and staff are asked to social distance, stay home when sick, wear masks, and try to get vaccinated.
Bibb, Twiggs, and Dublin City Schools all require masks in schools.