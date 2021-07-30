Dooly County Schools announce mask requirement one day after positive COVID test at high school

Dooly County went back to school on Wednesday.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County Schools announced Friday that students and staff will be required to wear masks in all schools.

According to a Facebook post from Dooly County Schools, both unvaccinated and vaccinated people have to wear masks.

Dooly County High School announced Thursday that a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and that the individual had been quarantined.

Students and staff are asked to social distance, stay home when sick, wear masks, and try to get vaccinated.