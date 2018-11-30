The Dooly County School System canceled all classes Friday, November 30th after a water main break in the city of Pinehurst.

Meredith Lester with public relations for Dooly County Schools says they learned of the break around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Until repairs are complete, Dooly's K-8 Academy is without water.

Both K-8 Academy and Dooly County High School will be closed Friday. Faculty, staff, and students should not report.

Lester says they will provide details regarding any make-up days or changes to extracurricular events.

