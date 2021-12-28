Dooly County Schools requiring masks for staff and students after break

This comes as COVID cases are starting to surge in the Peach State.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The Dooly County School System is planning to enforce a mask requirement as students and staff return to the classroom next week.

According to the school system, it's due to significant increases in COVID outbreaks during the holiday season. It will start when classes resume on January 3.

The district says all students, staff, and faculty will be required to wear masks on buses and in schools -- except when eating.

Also, the Dooly County High School and Crisp County High School game schedule for Tuesday has been postponed until a later time.